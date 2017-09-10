Jane Dolan gives Meath a second bite of the cherry against Cork

Cork 1-9 Meath 1-9

Jane Dolan hit an injury-time equaliser to give Meath a deserved second bite of the cherry against Cork in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Final.

While Cork were ahead for most of the game, Meath had shown a lot of doggedness to keep in touch and come back from four points down twice.

The Rebels went 0-6 to 0-2 in front, with Keeva McCarthy, Rachel O’Shea, Caroline Sugrue and Linda Collins on the mark. Meath responded with four points on the trot however, including three frees from Jane Dolan to draw level.

McCarthy responded with a point before Katelyn Hickey goaled just before the break and it was 1-7 to 0-6.

The Royals were level within two minutes of the restart though, Amy Gaffney pointing from the throw-in and Kristina Troy profiting from good work by Aoife Minogue to blast the levelling goal.

Cork drove on once more with points from player of the match Finola Neville and O’Shea but the wasted some good chances to go further ahead.

Dolan made it a one-point game eight minutes from time and held her nerve to restore parity in the 63rd minute to ensure a replay on October 1st.

CORK: A Lee; L Weste, S Harrington, N Ní Chaoimh; R Kileen, S Buckley, L Callanan; F Neville (0-1), J Barry; K Hickey (1-0), K McCarthy (0-3, two frees), M McCarthy; R O’Shea (0-3, one free), L Collins (0-1), C Sugrue (0-1).

Subs: M Buckley for M McCarthy (46 mins), S Fahy for O’Shea (60 mins)

MEATH: E Mangan; E Coffey, C Coffey, E Burke; Á Keogh, A Maguire, L Donoghue; C O’Brien, M Thynne; A Gaffney (0-1), K Troy (1-0), A Minogue (0-1); C Quinn, J Dolan (0-5, all frees), S Hackett (0-2).

Sub: A Slattery for Quinn (43)

Referee: L Dempsey (Kilkenny )