Jackie Tyrrell: Kilkenny are relying far too much on TJ Reid

Brian Cody will keep his players on their toes but if Galway find their form, it may not be enough

Jackie Tyrrell

Kilkenny’s TJ Reid in action against Galway in last year’s hurling championship final at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Kilkenny’s TJ Reid in action against Galway in last year’s hurling championship final at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

In all my years playing under Brian Cody, there was one phrase he repeated and repeated above all others. It wouldn’t matter what point we were at in the season or who we were playing in an upcoming game. He didn’t keep it for special occasions or anything like that.

“I don’t give a damn for a settled team. I want a settled work rate, a settled spirit, a settled attitude. That’s all I care about.”

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.