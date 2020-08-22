It’s taken a global pandemic to show that the GAA is local to its very core

In the early days of Ireland’s lockdown, when being told to stay home felt like a novelty and was accompanied by an unexpected burst of Mediterranean weather, the Cork writer and satirist Colm Tobin noted on Twitter: “I have to say, I didn’t expect the apocalypse to involve quite so much DIY.”

The pandemic has forced all sorts of questions about how everyone works and lives. The GAA, perhaps the last pillar still standing, has arguably undergone the biggest change of all.