Wexford - Kilkenny postponed after positive Covid-19 tests in Wexford panel

Wexford’s Allianz League clash with Kilkenny on Sunday has been postponed following a further positive Covid-19 test within their panel.

Davy Fitzgerald’s side were due to meet Brian Cody’s Cats at Nowlan Park following a week which has been disrupted by positive tests earlier in the week.

However a further positive result after testing on Friday has led to the fixure being called off.

A Wexford GAA statement read: “Wexford GAA wish to announce that we have requested a postponement of our Allianz League senior hurling game against Kilkenny, due to take place tomorrow.

“This follows further testing of the senior hurling panel on Friday 21st May, which have shown that one further member of the panel has tested positive of Covid19.

“Following receipt of these results at lunchtime today and further consultation with public health officials, it was agreed that there was a possibility of transmission with the squad and players will restrict movements until further testing next week.

“The CCCC have confirmed that the game will not go ahead tomorrow and will consider our request for a re-fixture on Monday.”