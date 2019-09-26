Wexford confirm Davy Fitzgerald will stay on as manager

After leading them to a Leinster title there had been speculation of Clare man’s future

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Wexford GAA have announced that Davy Fitzgerald is to stay on as manager. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Wexford GAA have announced that Davy Fitzgerald is to stay on as manager. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Davy Fitzgerald has announced that he is to remain on as the manager of the Wexford hurlers, ending speculation linking him with other jobs.

Fitzgerald has batted off rumours for months that he may make the switch to Galway, saying on Wednesday that his “heart was torn” but that a decision was imminent.

The former Clare goalkeeper has now made that decision with Wexford GAA announcing on Twitter that he has signed a new two-year deal.

“We are delighted to announce that Davy Fitzgerald is reappointed on a two year term as our senior hurling manager. Great progress has been made under his direction and we look forward to the journey ahead. Loch Garman Abú!” read the tweet.

Fitzgerald took over the Wexford job three years ago and this year led them to their first Leinster title in 15 seasons but logistical demands in getting to training and matches had led to speculation that he would fill the vacant manager’s job at Galway after the departure of Micheál Donoghue.

Fitzgerald led Clare to All-Ireland glory in 2013 and this year Wexford narrowy missed out on a place in the final, losing by two points in the last four to eventual winners Tipperary.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.