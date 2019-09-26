Wexford confirm Davy Fitzgerald will stay on as manager

Davy Fitzgerald has announced that he is to remain on as the manager of the Wexford hurlers, ending speculation linking him with other jobs.

Fitzgerald has batted off rumours for months that he may make the switch to Galway, saying on Wednesday that his “heart was torn” but that a decision was imminent.

The former Clare goalkeeper has now made that decision with Wexford GAA announcing on Twitter that he has signed a new two-year deal.

“We are delighted to announce that Davy Fitzgerald is reappointed on a two year term as our senior hurling manager. Great progress has been made under his direction and we look forward to the journey ahead. Loch Garman Abú!” read the tweet.

Fitzgerald took over the Wexford job three years ago and this year led them to their first Leinster title in 15 seasons but logistical demands in getting to training and matches had led to speculation that he would fill the vacant manager’s job at Galway after the departure of Micheál Donoghue.

Fitzgerald led Clare to All-Ireland glory in 2013 and this year Wexford narrowy missed out on a place in the final, losing by two points in the last four to eventual winners Tipperary.