Wexford and Kilkenny draw no conclusion after another wild, wild night

Wexford 0-21 Kilkenny 1-18

Oh come on. Something about the wild, wild rivalry between these teams keeps drawing out the best from each other and if they fought this one as if their season depended on it that’s because it did.

It started and ended in a crossfire hurricane and in the final clearing they were still level. True to the rivalry, both teams had their chance to win and lose it but there was simply no separating them and they will get their their chance again – in the Leinster final.

Because with four big wheels of the Leinster hurling championship still in spin at the start of the evening, the end result here was also going to heard beyond Innovate Wexford Park. Dublin beating Galway 150km up the road in Parnell Park means Galway’s season is over, leaving Wexford, Kilkenny and Dublin all on five points; on scoring difference Wexford and Kilkenny will contest the final, Dublin go into the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.

There was controversy at the finish here when match referee Fergal Horan blew up about 30 seconds short of the allotted four minutes of added time, although Kilkenny boss Brian Cody afterwards suggested the problem may have been with the stadium clock stopping for a minute before spilling into injury time. At that stage it felt properly wild, Lee Chin hitting the last free for Wexford two minutes into that added time, levelling it again.

It was entirely deserved as they refused to let go of Kilkenny, who held the advantage for the second half after Adrian Mullen’s brilliant goal on 44 minutes. In that last hurricane of a few minutes Wexford were without Matthew O’Hanlon, who was sent off on a second yellow card for a hit on Jason Cleere, and Aidan Nolan was also shown a straight red card after the final whistle for remonstrating with the referee.

If the Leinster final offers any sort of reprise it will be wilder again. Mullen celebrated as if his season hinged on it, as well it might have, the Ballyhale Shamrocks newcomer finishing with 1-3 in a stellar display. Pádraig Walsh was immense in the second half, Paul Murphy and Joey Holden both scoring from corner back.

TJ Reid started with 5-23 already next to his name from Kilkenny’s opening three games: he finished with 0-7 here, all frees, a little more muted but well marshalled by O’Hanlon.

Kilkenny’s Adrian Mullen scores his side’s opening goal despite the attempt of Damien Reck of Wexford to block his shot during the Leinster SHC round-robin game at Wexford Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

After Mullen’s goal Wexford chased flat out, points from Rory and Jack O’Connor huge in keeping them in touch, Chin missing a few placed balls he will regret.

They reached half-time at breakneck speed and in the still blazing evening sunshine. Wexford had the summer breeze in their backs and must have felt it too as they raced into an early lead – Conor McDonald firing over the first point after 15 seconds.

It was positively end-to-end from there, essentially point-for-point too, Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Kevin Foley setting the pace for Wexford, Conor Fogarty and Reid matching it for Kilkenny.

Walter Walsh’s boomer levelled it at 0-5 apiece after 15 minutes, only not long after that Wexford surged again. McDonald had a super goal chance on 21 minutes before Pádraig Walsh made an equally super flick; Kilkenny won back possession and chased up the field and Colin Fennelly split the posts.

Two minutes after that Rory O’Connor’s shot at goal was stopped just short of the line by Huw Lawlor, and sent out for a 65. Chin converted that, but still the sense was these were the sort of gaol chances that Wexford are often left to rue.

Back and forth they went, O’Keeffe hitting his fourth excellent point from play from the Wexford midfield, while Reid swept over every free chance they got. Still Wexford kept that glimpse of daylight, McDonald also closing out the half with his second from play to keep Wexford in front 0-13 to 0-10.

The bumper crowd of 15,200 were loving every second and it stayed that way until the end.

Untypical of Cody there was a significant shake up of the Kilkenny team before throw-in, essentially beefing up the defence. Cillian Buckley made his first appearance all year, starting at midfield; Walter Walsh, Enda Morrissey and Joey Holden were also given starting places. Eoin Murphy was also back in goal for the first time this summer after being out with a knee injury.

Kilkenny hadn’t exited the hurling championship as early as June in 23 years, after Wexford took them out in that summer of 1996 – the last year before the backdoor was introduced. A distant memory perhaps but maybe enough to ensure it would not that happen again just yet.

They’ll get to go at each other again on Sunday, June 30th at Croke Park. Something about this wild, wild rivalry.

WEXFORD: M Fanning; D Reck, L Ryan, S Donohoe; P Foley (0-2, both frees), M O’Hanlon (capt), S Murphy; K Foley (0-1), D O’Keeffe (0-4); R O’Connor (0-2), L Óg McGovern, P Morris (0-2); C Dunbar, L Chin (0-6, five frees, one 65), C McDonald (0-2).

Subs: J O’Connor (0-2) for Dunbar (h/t), A Nolan for McGovern (53 mins), D Dunne for Morris (64 ).

KILKENNY: E Murphy; P Murphy (0-1), H Lawlor, J Holden (0-1); E Morrissey, P Walsh (0-1), P Deegan (0-1); C Buckley, C Fogarty (0-1); W Walsh (0-1), TJ Reid (capt) (0-7, all frees), R Leahy; A Mullen (1-3), C Fennelly (0-2), B Ryan.

Subs: J Cleere for Deegan (17 mins, inj), J Maher for Buckley, L Blanchfield for Ryan (both 50 mins), J Donnolly for Walsh (69).

Referee: Fergal Horan (Tipperary).