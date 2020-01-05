Waterford turn it on in the second half in Tralee

Kerry 1-10 Waterford 4-23

New Waterford manager Liam Cahill says he is disappointed by the announcement of Phillip O’Mahony’s inter-county retirement but said his decision deserved to be respected following Waterford’s comfortable 22-point victory over Kerry on Sunday.

“Obviously I am disappointed but Phillip would be well aware of the demands and commitment required at this level so it’s understandable after being a stalwart of Waterford hurling for the last few years if he wants to walk away,” Cahill said about last Friday’s announcement regarding O’Mahony.

As for his team’s ‘dead-rubber’ Munster Senior Hurling League win in Tralee, Cahill was happy with the improvement his side showed in the second period having only led by 0-11 to 1-5 at the break.

“There was a much better application during the second half of what we spoke about doing before the game. I would give Kerry some credit though for the way they came at us towards the end of the first-half.

“We will work with the Fitzgibbon Cup teams now to make sure the players come through that before the league starts but so far, I am very happy with the attitude and the respect from the players,” explained Cahill, still in the early days of his tenure. In a much improved second-half display Waterford pulled clear of a tiring Kingdom as the gulf in class was all too apparent.

Stephen Bennett top scored with 1-9 for Waterford as they looked shaper in the second period. Kerry’s Shane Conway almost matched Bennett’s personal total and the Fitzgibbon star was the standout performer for the home side with 1-8.

Kerry: M Stackpoole: S Weir, B Murphy, E Leen; C O’Keeffe, M Boyle, E Murphy; S Sheehan, S Nolan; M Leane (0-1), F Mackessy, Colum Harty; J Conway (0-1), S Conway (1-8, 0-7 frees), M Slattery.

Subs: D Hunt for Leen (35 +1 mins), D O’Donoghue for Nolan (54), D Shanahan for E Murphy (62), B Barrett for Harty and P Boyle for Slattery (both 66).

Waterford: S O’Brien; S Fives, C Prunty, S McNulty; C Lyons (1-1), K Power (0-1), J Henley; M O’Brien (0-2), A Gleeson (0-4, 0-2 frees); T Barron, D Lyons (1-0), N Montgomery (0-3) ; S Ryan (0-1), S Bennett (1-9, 0-5 frees, 0-3 ‘65’s), C Dunford (0-1).

Subs: D Hutchinson (1-1) for Ryan (h-t), C Gleeson for Henley and P Hogan for Dunford (both 48 mins), M Kearney for Barron (56) and S Roche for Montgomery (65).

Referee: R McGann (Clare)