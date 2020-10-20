Waterford’s Pauric Mahony out for the season
Captain suffered a knee injury which will keep him out for the 2020 championship
Waterford’s Pauric Mahony is out for the rest of the season. Photo: Brian Reilly-Troy/Inpho
Waterford hurling captain Pauric Mahony is out for the rest of the year with a knee injury. The terrible news for manager Liam Cahill comes just 11 days before the county’s opening championship match in the Munster semi-finals against Cork.
The county released a brief statement on social media.
“Pauric Mahony will miss the 2020 season due to a knee injury. Liam Cahill, his team and all in Waterford GAA would like to wish Pauric a speedy and full recovery.”
He had won a seventh successive county title with Ballygunner in August and would have been a key member of the team that will be trying to secure a first provincial championship win in four years.
When Waterford reached the 2017 All-Ireland final, Mahony was the championship top scorer. He came into the county panel at 18, 10 years ago and has been one of the most prolific dead-ball strikers in the game.
In 2015 he also had the misfortune to be injured just before the championship, sustaining a broken tibia in a club match just a week after helping the county to win that year’s league title.