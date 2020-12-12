Waterford’s momentum to trump Limerick’s formidable reputation

All-Ireland SHC final – Limerick v Waterford, Croke Park, 3.30 [Live, RTÉ 2, Sky Sports Mix]

In summarising his views on Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final for our Irish Times webcast event, Galway’s 2017 All-Ireland-winning manager Micheál Donoghue listed Limerick’s achievements in the past three seasons.

His point was that with back-to-back Munster and league titles as well as their All-Ireland from two years ago, Limerick were an established force that didn’t have to be judged strictly on the form they’d shown on the way to the final.

It was a strong reminder that breakthrough victories don’t come easy for any side, even one that has covered – or recovered – as astonishing a distance as Waterford have this year.

But reputation without performance won’t generally win All-Irelands. What Waterford do bring to the final is a great momentum and a sense that progress is dynamic and improving.

Given their historical relationship with Kilkenny, the comeback victory in the semi-final was like rocket fuel and even against formidable opponents they come to the final with prospects.

Liam Cahill has blended a team from experienced players who reached the All-Ireland three years ago and relative newcomers, three of them rookies, to produce an exceptionally athletic, fast side bristling with attacking threat and the top scorers in this year’s championship to date.

They ran Kilkenny ragged in the second half of the semi-final for an 11-point turnaround. Of course it raises questions about the first half but comments afterwards by Stephen Bennett indicated the nature of the psychological challenge of playing their neighbours.

Cahill also showed he wouldn’t procrastinate by replacing Jake Dillon with Neil Montgomery with less than 20 minutes on the clock – and sticks to that switch in his selection for Sunday.

Limerick might recognise all of this. It’s not entirely different to their own progress in 2018 – blend of experience and under-21 winning talent with a transformative comeback win over neighbouring provincial champions – in this case, Cork - in the All-Ireland semi-final.

They brought momentum to the final and kicked on, defeating Micheál Donoghue’s Galway – who were themselves at that point provincial and league winners but not quite firing on all cylinders – in the final.

Momentum counts for a lot.

Waterford’s best line is arguably their half-backs, which sets a collision course with Limerick’s half forwards, who have been the engine of the team this season.

They played their part in the Munster final when Gearóid Hegarty stepped up the challenge but the scoring was done on the inside line where 0-10 from play was shared between Aaron Gillane, who is named but touch-and-go with a rib injury, Peter Casey and Graeme Mulcahy.

Three goals

Significantly, there were no goals. Compared with the championship summer of two years ago, when their last four matches yielded 11 goals – albeit they had a preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final against Carlow and extra time against Cork along the way – this campaign to date has seen just three goals scored in the four matches leading to the final.

In 2018 the bench, which isn’t as formidable this year in the absence of the retired Shane Dowling, kicked in with 4-14 along the way as opposed to 1-10.

Other teams have found it quite possible to get goals against Waterford and you’d imagine it will be a focus for John Kiely’s team, who will hope to do a bit better with what chances they create than in the semi-final when although Éanna Murphy saved well there was a lack of conviction about the attempts.

Limerick look likely to put Cian Lynch on Tadhg de Búrca to try and exert pressure on Waterford’s field general. Clare intended something similar with Tony Kelly, who picked up an early injury – despite which he led the team’s turnover count – but Waterford were taking no chances and switched Calum Lyons in order to free de Búrca for more strategic work.

He was excellent in the Munster final when Limerick had Lynch at centrefield so it will be interesting to see if a new gambit cuts down that influence.

If de Búrca is the outstanding Waterford player at the back, Stephen Bennett has been the equivalent up front. Held to 0-2 from play in Thurles – and Limerick would happily take that again – he also put over 10 dead ball chances but also comes into the All-Ireland in confident mood with a Player of the Month award and a campaign of astonishing scores.

With him are the talents of Dessie Hutchinson, an out-and-out corner forward who stays close to goal all the time and the less predictable positioning of Austin Gleeson, who will look for a redemptive display after the disappointment of three years ago but whose combination of physique, athleticism and sheer skill lit up the second half against Kilkenny.

By Brian Cody’s admission, Waterford ruled the skies against Kilkenny and that’s unlikely to happen in the final – it’s hard to see Jack Fagan plucking ball effortlessly from Kyle Hayes – but they won’t be easily dominated either.

Limerick have the pedigree, the power and practised game plan but need a better performance. Waterford have been improving all the time. Momentum to trump reputation in this strangest of years.