Waterford’s injury woes worsen with Tadhg de Búrca diagnosis

Bad news too regarding Barry Coughlan and Darragh Fives for Derek McGrath’s team
Waterford’s Tadhg de Burca has broken his collar bone. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Waterford’s Tadhg de Burca has broken his collar bone. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

 

Waterford’s hopes of emerging from the Munster championship round-robin series have received yet another hit with news that Tadhg de Búrca has suffered a broken collar bone.

The Deise halfback left the field injured during the first half of Sunday’s defeat to Clare. In the same game they also lost Noel Connors, Michael Walsh, Darragh Fives and Barry Coughlan to injury - after coming into the encounter already without free-taker Pauric Mahony and 2016 Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson.

According to reports on Tuesday, De Búrca is now expected to be out of action for a matter of months rather than weeks, as is also the case with Coughlan who has broken three bones in his hand.

Darragh Fives is likely to miss the remainder of the provincial campaign due to a calf injury.

Derek McGrath’s team take on Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.