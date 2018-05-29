Waterford’s injury woes worsen with Tadhg de Búrca diagnosis

Waterford’s hopes of emerging from the Munster championship round-robin series have received yet another hit with news that Tadhg de Búrca has suffered a broken collar bone.

The Deise halfback left the field injured during the first half of Sunday’s defeat to Clare. In the same game they also lost Noel Connors, Michael Walsh, Darragh Fives and Barry Coughlan to injury - after coming into the encounter already without free-taker Pauric Mahony and 2016 Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson.

According to reports on Tuesday, De Búrca is now expected to be out of action for a matter of months rather than weeks, as is also the case with Coughlan who has broken three bones in his hand.

Darragh Fives is likely to miss the remainder of the provincial campaign due to a calf injury.

Derek McGrath’s team take on Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.