Two Limerick hurlers sent home after New York incident

Video footage shows fight between two men on New York street

Updated: 2 minutes ago

 

The Limerick county board has confirmed that two players were sent home early following an incident in New York last week.

Limerick were in New York to take place in the New York Hurling Classic where they were beaten in the final by Kilkenny. Video footage circulated widely on social media in recent days shows a fight between two men, one believed to be a current panel member.

A statement from the Limerick board on Tuesday afternoon did not confirm who was involved but says that two panellists had returned home early.

“Limerick GAA can confirm it sent home two panellists early from last weekend’s New York Hurling Classic following an incident,” the county boad said.

“Limerick GAA expects the highest standards of behaviour and example from its players, both on and off the field, and will not tolerate any breach of those standards.

“A disciplinary process has commenced and there will be no further comment in relation to this matter.”

