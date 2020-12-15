Tipperary stave off Waterford to reach Munster under-20 final

Waterford 3-16 Tipperary 5-18 (AET)

Holders Tipperary survived a massive scare at Fraher Field to advance to a Munster Under-20 final meeting with Cork on Tuesday next.

Max Hackett’s superbly stuck goal in the fifth of six additional minutes played by referee John O’Halloran brought the sides level, breaking the hearts of a Waterford side which had led from the fourth minute following Michael Kiely’s fine goal.

At half-time, Waterford led by 1-8 to 1-5, with Tipperary’s first half goal scored by Andrew Ormond in the 17th minute. Thanks to Devon Ryan’s free taking, an out of sorts Tipp stayed in touch as Waterford produced a display that few locally had reckoned on beforehand. But when Michael Kiely fired home a 51st minute penalty after being impeded by Éanna McBride, Waterford led by four points. However, Tipperary scored 1-3 of the remaining 1-4 registered between then and full-time, with Hackett’s goal ensuring an additional 20 minutes on a damp, windy night in Dungarvan.

The opening period of extra-time proved one-way traffic for Tipperary, racking up 3-4 without reply with Devon Ryan scored twice and Conor Bowe the other.

But to their credit, Stephen Gough’s side showed great character in the second period of extra time with Conor Power’s goal and an Alan Kirwan point ensuring they left the sodden paddock beaten but unbowed. With five minutes remaining, Tipperary’s Sean Hayes received a straight red card.

Waterford: D Beecher; C Ryan, T Foley, S Fitzgerald (0-01); R Furlong, G Fives (0-01), L O’Brien; P Leevy, C Wadding (0-01); J Power (0-02), I Daly, R Halloran (0-01); K Mahony (0-04f), M Kiely (2-02; 1-0pen), A Kirwan (0-02).

Subs used (after 60 minutes): J Burke (0-02) for R Halloran (38), C Power (1-00) for I Daly (45), O Ó Ceallaigh for A Kirwan (53), E Ó Crotaigh for S Fitzgerald (60).

Subs used (extra time): PJ Fanning for G Fives (61), J Power for M Kiely (67), R Halloran for E O’Reilly and A Kirwan for C Power (both 71).

Tipperary: A Browne; J Ryan, C Whelan, E McBride; F Purcell, E Connolly, R McCormack; K Maher (0-01), K McCarthy (0-01); G O’Connor (0-01), C Bowe (1-03), D Ryan (2-10; 0-07f); A Ormond (1-01), K O’Kelly, S Ryan.

Subs used (after 60 minutes): K Ryan for R McCormack (28), S Hayes for S Ryan (42), J Devaney (0-01) for G O’Connor (46), M Hackett (1-00) for F Purcell (52), E O’Reilly for J Power (55).

Subs used (extra time): D Flannery for E McBride (63), S Kirwan for K O’Kelly (71), C O’Dwyer for D Ryan (73).

Referee: John O’Halloran (Limerick).