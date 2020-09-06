Tipperary SHC semi-finals: Kildangan ease past Drom & Inch

It was all too easy for Kiladangan who progressed to a third Tipperary senior hurling final in four years after seeing off a disappointing Drom & Inch by 1-21 to 0-9 at Semple Stadium.

Drom were never able to repeat the heroics of the last week when they accounted for defending champions Borris-Ileigh in a penalty shootout, and while the exertions may have played a part, Kiladangan were far too slick, with nine players on the scoresheet.

The opening quarter didn’t suggest a one-sided affair, but Kiladangan were getting the scores to flow easier with Paul Flynn, Willie Connors and the free-taking of Billy Seymour having them 0-7 to 0-4 ahead at the water-break. Drom were already relying on the dead-ball striking of Seamus Callanan to keep in touch.

Drom conceded four goals to Kiladangan in their group stage meeting last month and, playing a sweeper, they managed to negate that threat, but Kiladangan were able to work around it with quick passing. At the other end Drom’s forwards were outnumbered, with only Michael Connors and David Collins on the scoresheet from play.

Bryan McLoughney’s superb individual goal in the 23rd minute kicked Kiladangan into gear and stretched the half time lead to 1-11 to 0-7.

The trend of the game didn’t change after the break and five points in as many minutes after the resumption took the game right away from Drom & Inch with Sean Hayes, Flynn, Connors and the unerring Seymour all on target.

Drom & Inch failed to score from play after the break as they went in the chase of goals but they never looked like coming as Kiladangan eased into the final where they will be play Loughmore/Castleiney on Sunday week after they overcame an under par Nenagh Éire Óg 1-21 to 1-11 in their semi-final on Saturday evening.

Following their hugely impressive quarter-final win over Thurles Sarsfields, Nenagh didn’t bring the same energy and drive and on this occasion it was they who started slowly, trailing 0-9 to 0-1 after 19 minutes with John McGrath in superb form, finishing with 12 points, six from play while Tomas McGrath’s goal on the stroke of half time proved key.