Tipperary SHC semi-finals: Kildangan ease past Drom & Inch

Loughmore/Castleiney overcome an under-par Nenagh Éire

Kiladangan’s Ciarán Kelly and Ruairí Gleeson celebrate after the game. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo

Kiladangan’s Ciarán Kelly and Ruairí Gleeson celebrate after the game. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo

 

It was all too easy for Kiladangan who progressed to a third Tipperary senior hurling final in four years after seeing off a disappointing Drom & Inch by 1-21 to 0-9 at Semple Stadium.

Drom were never able to repeat the heroics of the last week when they accounted for defending champions Borris-Ileigh in a penalty shootout, and while the exertions may have played a part, Kiladangan were far too slick, with nine players on the scoresheet.

The opening quarter didn’t suggest a one-sided affair, but Kiladangan were getting the scores to flow easier with Paul Flynn, Willie Connors and the free-taking of Billy Seymour having them 0-7 to 0-4 ahead at the water-break. Drom were already relying on the dead-ball striking of Seamus Callanan to keep in touch.

Drom conceded four goals to Kiladangan in their group stage meeting last month and, playing a sweeper, they managed to negate that threat, but Kiladangan were able to work around it with quick passing. At the other end Drom’s forwards were outnumbered, with only Michael Connors and David Collins on the scoresheet from play.

Bryan McLoughney’s superb individual goal in the 23rd minute kicked Kiladangan into gear and stretched the half time lead to 1-11 to 0-7.

The trend of the game didn’t change after the break and five points in as many minutes after the resumption took the game right away from Drom & Inch with Sean Hayes, Flynn, Connors and the unerring Seymour all on target.

Drom & Inch failed to score from play after the break as they went in the chase of goals but they never looked like coming as Kiladangan eased into the final where they will be play Loughmore/Castleiney on Sunday week after they overcame an under par Nenagh Éire Óg 1-21 to 1-11 in their semi-final on Saturday evening.

Following their hugely impressive quarter-final win over Thurles Sarsfields, Nenagh didn’t bring the same energy and drive and on this occasion it was they who started slowly, trailing 0-9 to 0-1 after 19 minutes with John McGrath in superb form, finishing with 12 points, six from play while Tomas McGrath’s goal on the stroke of half time proved key.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.