Tipperary’s ghost goal snatches a draw and breaks Waterford hearts

Waterford 2-22 Tipperary 2-22

Pain and desperation can sometimes bring out the best in people. And that might not be the last you hear of it.

Because, after another helter-skelter round of the Munster hurling championship, Tipperary somehow managed a late equaliser – helped on by a goal that should never have been.

And days after reading their own epitaph, Waterford may have breathed a little life back into their campaign, but at one late stage looked like delivering a knock-out victory over Tipperary.

Permutations depending – but one late goal will be the lasting talking point here.

After pushing their advantage out to 11 points in the second half, Waterford conceded a goal to Patrick Bonnar Maher on 58 minutes, but were still 2-20 to 1-17 in the good.

But them, on 62 minutes, Jason Forde’s long range free appeared to be safely caught before the line by Austin Gleeson, only for one of the umpires to have judged it over the line. Even those of us sitting far back in the press box begged to differ. The goal stood.

In the frantic finish, Forde manufactured a free of his own in the fourth and final minute of injury time, to strike the equaliser.

Noel Connors and goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe argue with the umpire after the goal was awarded. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Before a crowd of 10,237 at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick (the ‘home’ venue for Waterford, Walsh Park not yet suitably attired), Tipperary were down to 14-men for the second half, corner back Michael Cahill booked for the second for a late hit on DJ Foran, just when pulling the trigger on the last point of the half.

Waterford, without room for compromise, went man-on-man, abandoning their sweeper and going three men up front – and they started like a landslide. Two first half goals helped give them a cushion for that opening period, although Tipperary were at least partly to blame.

After an opening flurry of points from Tom Devine, Jamie Barron and Pauric Mahony – balanced by opening frees from Jason Forde – Waterford hit the net first: Austin Gleeson’s long ball fell straight into the Tipp goalmouth, and Devine swept in into net. At 1-6 to 0-3, a head start of sorts.

Further points from Mahony and Patrick Curran kept their edge, before Tipperary found some rhythm, excellent points from Noel McGrath and Ronan Mahor slowly reducing the gap right back to one, 1-9 to 0-11.

Then came Waterford’s second goal – half-gifted by Padriac Maher, who batted down a long-range strike by Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe, only for Pauric Mahony quickly collect and slam back into the net. Still time for Foran’s second point, and Cahill’s sending off, in an eventful first half, Waterford in gentle control, 2-12 to 0-12.

Waterford started without the injured Tadhg de Burca, Barry Coughlan, Darragh Fives and Maurice Shanahan, and the suspended Kevin Moran, manager Derek McGrath had one finger on the panic button. For now he’ll be keeping it there.

The goal that should never have been. Talking points, talking points.

WATERFORD: 1 S O’Keeffe; 3 C Gleeson, 2 S Fives, 4 N Connors; 7 Philip Mahony (0-1), 6 A Gleeson, 9 M Walsh; 8 J Barron (0-3), 11 S Roche; 20 Pauric Mahony (1-8, five frees), 15 P Curran (0-2), 12 DJ Foran (0-3); 10 M Kearney, 14 T Devine (1-2), 13 S Bennett (0-1).

Subs: 23 T Ryan (0-1) for Kearney (47 mins), 24 B O’Halloran for Curran (54 mins), 22 J Dillon (0-1) for Foran (59 mins), 5 C Dunford for Roche (62 mins), 17 S McNulty for Connors (66 mins).

TIPPERARY: 1 B Hogan; 2 S O’Brien, 3 S Kennedy, 4 M Cahill; 5 J O’Dwyer, 6 P Maher (capt), 7 B Maher; 8 R Maher (0-3), 9 B McCarthy (0-1); 10 D McCormack, 11 J Forde (1-14, 13 frees), 13 J O’Dwyer; 12 N McGrath (0-1); 14 S Callanan (0-2), 15 J McGrath.

Subs: 25 P Maher (1-0) (for O’Dwyer (46 mins), 17 C Barrett (0-1) for N McGrath (54 mins), 26 J Morris for J McGrath (59 mins), 21 S Curran for McCormack (59 mins), 20 W Connors for McCarthy (68 mins).

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway).