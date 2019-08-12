Tipp v Kilkenny: Paths to the final – players used and everpresents
All-Ireland hurling final countdown: by the numbers
Tipperary’s Niall O’Meara with Conor Fogarty of Kilkenny during the league clash this year. Photograph: Inpho/Oisín Keniry
Tipperary (7 games)
Number of players used: 26
Brian Hogan, Cathal Barrett, James Barry, Sean O’Brien, Brendan Maher, Padraic Maher, Ronan Maher, Noel McGrath, Michael Breen, Niall O’Meara, John O’Dwyer, Patrick Maher, Jason Forde, Seamus Callinan, John McGrath, Dan McCormack, Jake Morris, Willie Connors, Mark Kehoe, Cian Darcy, Alan Flynn, Barry Heffernan, Robert Byrne, Ger Browne, Jerome Cahill, Seamus Kennedy
Players to play every minute: 3
Brian Hogan, Paraic Maher, Seamus Callinan
Kilkenny – 7 games
Number of players used: 27
Darren Brennan; Eoghan Murphy; Paul Murphy; Paddy Deegan, Tommy Walsh, Enda Morrissey, Huw Lawlor, Conor Fogarty, Padraig Walsh, Alan Murphy, Adrian Mullen, Walter Walsh, TJ Reid, Billy Ryan, Colin Fennelly, Ger Alyward, Richie Leahy, Richie Hogan, Bill Sheehan, Liam Blanchfield, John Donnelly, Jason Cleere, Martin Keoghan, Joey Holden, Cillian Buckley, James Maher, Conor Browne
Players to play every minute 4
Paul Murphy,Huw Lawlor, Padraig Walsh, TJ Reid