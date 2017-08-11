Tadhg de Búrca’s one-match suspension upheld by DRA

If Waterford are to beat Cork on Sunday and reach the All-Ireland SHC final they must do so without Tadhg de Búrca, after his one-match suspension was upheld by the independent Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

De Búrca was handed the ban after he was shown a straight red card in the closing stages of his side’s 1-23 to 1-19 quarter-final win over Wexford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Waterford appealed the one game ban to the Central Hearings Committee and then the Central Appeals Committee - before turning to the DRA as their last resort.

However in the early hours of Friday morning the DRA ruled against clearing de Búrca.

The decision deprives Derek McGrath of one of his key players and star sweeper just three days before the Déise take on the Rebels in Croke Park.