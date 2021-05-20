Suspension rules Diarmuid Byrnes out of Limerick’s game with Waterford

Limerick will be without All Star wing back Diarmuid Byrnes for the weekend’s league fixture against Waterford, a repeat of last year’s Munster and All-Ireland finals. Byrnes has been suspended for one match by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) for an incident at the end of last Sunday’s defeat by Galway.

This left Galway replacement Jason Flynn on the ground after the final whistle and it later became apparent that the clash had been captured by television cameras. The CCCC launched an investigation and recommended the one-match ban.

Croke Park sources confirmed that no application for a hearing had been received by Thursday’s deadline and so the suspension takes effect for Sunday’s match in Walsh Park.

It was an appropriately controversial conclusion to a match, which attracted further attention for comments made by Limerick manager John Kiely, protesting the number of frees being awarded and accusing Galway players of simulation – an allegation he later “wholeheartedly” retracted and for which he apologised.