Suspension rules Diarmuid Byrnes out of Limerick’s game with Waterford

Incident involving Galway’s Jason Flynn was captured on TV cameras

Limerick’s Diarmuid Byrnes will miss the game against Waterford through suspension. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Limerick’s Diarmuid Byrnes will miss the game against Waterford through suspension. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

 

Limerick will be without All Star wing back Diarmuid Byrnes for the weekend’s league fixture against Waterford, a repeat of last year’s Munster and All-Ireland finals. Byrnes has been suspended for one match by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) for an incident at the end of last Sunday’s defeat by Galway.

This left Galway replacement Jason Flynn on the ground after the final whistle and it later became apparent that the clash had been captured by television cameras. The CCCC launched an investigation and recommended the one-match ban.

Croke Park sources confirmed that no application for a hearing had been received by Thursday’s deadline and so the suspension takes effect for Sunday’s match in Walsh Park.

It was an appropriately controversial conclusion to a match, which attracted further attention for comments made by Limerick manager John Kiely, protesting the number of frees being awarded and accusing Galway players of simulation – an allegation he later “wholeheartedly” retracted and for which he apologised.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.