Stephen Bennett inspires Waterford to huge win over Laois

Waterford 4-22 Laois 1-15

Stephen Bennett helped himself to 0-12 and Patrick Curran and Thomas Ryan got two goals apiece as Waterford eased to a big win over Laois in O’Moore Park on Sunday.

Having seen off Offaly by 27 points last weekend this was another stroll for Paraic Fanning’s men who led 2-12 to 0-5 at the break despite playing against the breeze.

A seventh minute goal from Patrick Curran set Waterford on their way and with Bennett unerring from frees, they led 1-9 to 0-2 after 24 minutes. Laois rallied briefly with points from half backs Ryan Mullaney and Sean Downey but a brilliant Ryan goal steered Waterford to a 13-point lead at the interval.

Things got even worse for Laois on the restart as half-time sub Lee Cleere was given a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident involving Ryan.

Laois battled on as well as they could and with Waterford clocking up the wides, a string of Mark Kavanagh frees and points from play from Jack Kelly and Neil Foyle clawed back the deficit somewhat.

But the result was never in doubt and late goals from Curran and Ryan - with Kavanagh responding with a cracker for Laois - ensured Waterford had 16 points to spare at the final whistle.

Laois: E Rowland; J Phelan, M Whelan, J Kelly (0-2); C Phelan, R Mullaney (0-1), S Downey (0-1); D Hartnett, PJ Scully (0-1,f); A Dunphy, E Lyons, P Purcell; J Lennon, N Foyle (0-1), M Kavanagh (1-8, 0-8f). Subs: C Dwyer for Scully (32), L Cleere for C Phelan (HT), W Dunphy (0-1) for Dwyer (44), S Maher for Foyle (60), P Delaney for Downey (60).

Waterford: B Nolan; S McNulty, C Prunty, N Connors; M O’Brien (0-1), T de Burca, J Henley; K Moran, S Roche; DJ Foran (0-1), M Kearney (0-3), J Prendergast; T Ryan (2-1), S Bennett (0-12, 7f, 1 ‘65), P Curran (2-2). Subs: C Dunford (0-1) for Kearney (HT), M Walsh for de Burca (HT), B Power for Prendergast (53), M Shanahan (0-1) for Foran (63).

Referee: C Cunning (Waterford)