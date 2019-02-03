Stephen Bennett inspires Waterford to huge win over Laois

Patrick Curran and Thomas Ryan score two goals apiece in 16-point win in O’Moore Park

Stephen Bennett scored 12 points as Waterford dismantled Laois. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Stephen Bennett scored 12 points as Waterford dismantled Laois. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Waterford 4-22 Laois 1-15

Stephen Bennett helped himself to 0-12 and Patrick Curran and Thomas Ryan got two goals apiece as Waterford eased to a big win over Laois in O’Moore Park on Sunday.

Having seen off Offaly by 27 points last weekend this was another stroll for Paraic Fanning’s men who led 2-12 to 0-5 at the break despite playing against the breeze.

A seventh minute goal from Patrick Curran set Waterford on their way and with Bennett unerring from frees, they led 1-9 to 0-2 after 24 minutes. Laois rallied briefly with points from half backs Ryan Mullaney and Sean Downey but a brilliant Ryan goal steered Waterford to a 13-point lead at the interval.

Things got even worse for Laois on the restart as half-time sub Lee Cleere was given a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident involving Ryan.

Laois battled on as well as they could and with Waterford clocking up the wides, a string of Mark Kavanagh frees and points from play from Jack Kelly and Neil Foyle clawed back the deficit somewhat.

But the result was never in doubt and late goals from Curran and Ryan - with Kavanagh responding with a cracker for Laois - ensured Waterford had 16 points to spare at the final whistle.

Laois: E Rowland; J Phelan, M Whelan, J Kelly (0-2); C Phelan, R Mullaney (0-1), S Downey (0-1); D Hartnett, PJ Scully (0-1,f); A Dunphy, E Lyons, P Purcell; J Lennon, N Foyle (0-1), M Kavanagh (1-8, 0-8f). Subs: C Dwyer for Scully (32), L Cleere for C Phelan (HT), W Dunphy (0-1) for Dwyer (44), S Maher for Foyle (60), P Delaney for Downey (60).

Waterford: B Nolan; S McNulty, C Prunty, N Connors; M O’Brien (0-1), T de Burca, J Henley; K Moran, S Roche; DJ Foran (0-1), M Kearney (0-3), J Prendergast; T Ryan (2-1), S Bennett (0-12, 7f, 1 ‘65), P Curran (2-2). Subs: C Dunford (0-1) for Kearney (HT), M Walsh for de Burca (HT), B Power for Prendergast (53), M Shanahan (0-1) for Foran (63).

Referee: C Cunning (Waterford)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.