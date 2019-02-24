St Kieran’s see off Coláiste Eoin to claim Leinster title

St Kieran’s Kilkenny 1-17 Coláiste Eoin 2-7

St Kieran’s Kilkenny confirmed their favourites tag as they defeated Coláiste Eoin by seven points in their Leinster Post Primary Schools Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship final at O’Moore Park on Sunday afternoon.

The All-Ireland holders made the more promising start despite playing into the breeze as late replacement Cian Kenny fired over two classy points inside the opening four minutes.

A well-taken goal from Pádraig Puirséil in the 13th minute offered hope to the Gaelscoil but that optimism was quickly dispelled as Ciaran Brennan found the net at the opposite end a minute later.

Coláiste Eoin struck back with Darach Mac Giolla Bhríde scoring an excellent goal in the 17th minute as they trimmed their deficit to a solitary point (1-8 to 2-4) at the break thanks to a brace of points from Pádhraic Ó Luineacháin.

Their momentum was maintained upon the restart as they overtook their opponents following points from Dónal Mac Duinnsléibhe, Séamus Ó Fiachna and Puirséil.

However, they could not maintain their challenge as St Kieran’s assumed complete control for the final quarter, holding the Stillorgan school scoreless while adding to their tally through three points from Brennan and further efforts by Eoin Cody and Conor Hoban.

St Kieran’s Kilkenny: D Mason; D O’Keeffe, P O’Neill, J Young; D Corcoran, C Murphy, K Egan; M O’Connell, D Blanchfield (0-1); E Moylan (0-1), E Cody (0-4, 0-3f), C Brennan (1-4, 0-1f); C Kelly (0-1), A Brennan (0-1), C Kenny (0-4). Subs: C Hoban (0-1) for Kelly (half-time), D Maher for A Brennan (49).

Coláiste Eoin: B Ó hEidhin; B Mac Síthigh, F Ó Murchú, E Ó Ceallacháin, C Ó Cathasaigh, I Ó hEithir (0-1), S Ó Cinseallaigh; C Ó Tuathail, D Mac Duinnsléibhe (0-1); T Ó hEachtigheirn, S Ó Fiachna (0-2, 0-2f), P Ó Luineacháin (0-2); D Mac Giolla Bhríde (1-0), P Puirséil (1-1), O Mac Gearailt. Subs: R Ó Maoileoin for Ó Tuathail (23 mins), B Ó Scanláin for Mac Gearailt (54), Ó Tuathail for Mac Duinnsléibhe (58).

Referee: Anthony Stapleton (Laois)