St Kieran’s see off Coláiste Eoin to claim Leinster title

Kilkenny kingpins dominate final quarter to earn comfortable win

 

St Kieran’s Kilkenny 1-17 Coláiste Eoin 2-7

St Kieran’s Kilkenny confirmed their favourites tag as they defeated Coláiste Eoin by seven points in their Leinster Post Primary Schools Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship final at O’Moore Park on Sunday afternoon.

The All-Ireland holders made the more promising start despite playing into the breeze as late replacement Cian Kenny fired over two classy points inside the opening four minutes.

A well-taken goal from Pádraig Puirséil in the 13th minute offered hope to the Gaelscoil but that optimism was quickly dispelled as Ciaran Brennan found the net at the opposite end a minute later.

Coláiste Eoin struck back with Darach Mac Giolla Bhríde scoring an excellent goal in the 17th minute as they trimmed their deficit to a solitary point (1-8 to 2-4) at the break thanks to a brace of points from Pádhraic Ó Luineacháin.

Their momentum was maintained upon the restart as they overtook their opponents following points from Dónal Mac Duinnsléibhe, Séamus Ó Fiachna and Puirséil.

However, they could not maintain their challenge as St Kieran’s assumed complete control for the final quarter, holding the Stillorgan school scoreless while adding to their tally through three points from Brennan and further efforts by Eoin Cody and Conor Hoban.

St Kieran’s Kilkenny: D Mason; D O’Keeffe, P O’Neill, J Young; D Corcoran, C Murphy, K Egan; M O’Connell, D Blanchfield (0-1); E Moylan (0-1), E Cody (0-4, 0-3f), C Brennan (1-4, 0-1f); C Kelly (0-1), A Brennan (0-1), C Kenny (0-4). Subs: C Hoban (0-1) for Kelly (half-time), D Maher for A Brennan (49).

Coláiste Eoin: B Ó hEidhin; B Mac Síthigh, F Ó Murchú, E Ó Ceallacháin, C Ó Cathasaigh, I Ó hEithir (0-1), S Ó Cinseallaigh; C Ó Tuathail, D Mac Duinnsléibhe (0-1); T Ó hEachtigheirn, S Ó Fiachna (0-2, 0-2f), P Ó Luineacháin (0-2); D Mac Giolla Bhríde (1-0), P Puirséil (1-1), O Mac Gearailt. Subs: R Ó Maoileoin for Ó Tuathail (23 mins), B Ó Scanláin for Mac Gearailt (54), Ó Tuathail for Mac Duinnsléibhe (58).

Referee: Anthony Stapleton (Laois)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.