Pat Gilroy finalises his Dublin hurling backroom team

New Dublin hurling manager Pat Gilroy has confirmed his backroom team will include Anthony Cunningham, the former Galway hurling manager.

Gilroy has also brought in former Dublin football manager and his St Vincent’s club-mate Mickey Whelan as one of his selectors, along with Paddy O’Donoghue, the former Dublin football selector from Kilmacud Crokes.

Whelan previously worked alongside Gilroy when he guided Dublin to the 2011 All-Ireland football title, Dublin’s first success since 1995. Whelan, now 78, was also Gilroy’s manager in 2008 when St Vincent’s won the All-Ireland club title.

Gilroy’s first game in charge will be this Sunday’s AIG Fenway Classic in Boston, a Super-11s competition where Dublin play All-Ireland champions Galway in the first semi-final (5.30pm Irish time); Tipperary and Clare meet in the second game (6.30pm Irish time) and the final set for 8pm Irish time.

Gilroy has named a 26-man travelling panel which includes Danny Sutcliffe, the former Dublin All Star who opted out in recent years under previous Dublin hurling manager Ger Cunningham.