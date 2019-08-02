Páraic Fanning steps down as Waterford hurling manager after one year

Waterford are looking for a sixth new senior hurling manager in 12 years after Páraic Fanning announced on Friday that he would be stepping down from the position having served one year of a two-year appointment. His selectors James Murray and Pa Kearney are also departing.

A press release from the county thanked the outgoing management.

“All in Waterford GAA wish to sincerely thank Páraic, James and Pa for their tremendous work, commitment and dedication to the Waterford Senior Hurling team over the past twelve months which culminated in a return to the top tier of the Allianz National League and the Allianz league final.

“Waterford GAA would like to wish Páraic, James and Pa every success in their future endeavours. A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new senior hurling team management.”

Fanning succeeded Derek McGrath last September and made a successful early impression in the league, reaching the final in March when they were beaten by then All-Ireland champions, Limerick.

However, the Munster championship proved worse than the previous year and all four matches were lost by a double-digit average and rumours circulated about player unrest.

Fanning, who had been a selector under the Davy Fitzgerald reign, said he had decided to go for personal reasons.

“In stepping down as manager I want to thank CLG Phort Láirge and in particular the officers of the board for the opportunity, support and encouragement I received during my term in charge.

“I particularly want thank the players for the sacrifices they made for Waterford throughout the season. While the championship was very disappointing it does not reflect the time and effort put in by all concerned.

“Finally, I want to thank my backroom team for the selfless work and effort they put into the entire 2019 season.

“This has not been an easy decision and there are many challenges ahead. In reflecting on the disappointment of the championship of 2019 and looking at 2020 I do not find myself in a position to undertake these challenges for personal reasons.

“I wish all involved every success and I look forward to supporting all our teams for many years to come.”