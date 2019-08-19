This was an historic victory for Tipperary. It means that for the first time since the 1960s there are players in the county with three All-Ireland medals: Pádraic Maher, Brendan Maher, Noel McGrath and Séamus Callanan. All showed great leadership in making it happen both throughout the season as well as in the final.

It was beyond imagining when walking out of the Gaelic Grounds in June that the team that had been overwhelmed by Limerick would recover and win the All-Ireland by 14 points less than two months later.