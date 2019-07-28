This had to be one of the greatest displays of resilience from a Tipperary team. They were down a man, and John McGrath can have no arguments with the red card when, shortly afterwards, Lee Chin fired Wexford five ahead.

Tipp had reorganised and shut down the freedom their opponents had enjoyed in the chaotic defending of the first half. Up to the time of the sending-off, they had wrested back control of the match only to hand Wexford the opportunity to use two spare men at the back.