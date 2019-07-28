Nicky English: Tipp’s resilience sees them through in a testing semi-final

Despite red card and three disallowed goals, Tipperary dug deep and came up trumps

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Nicky English

Tipperary’s Jake Morris, whose goal against Wexford was one of three disallowed. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Tipperary’s Jake Morris, whose goal against Wexford was one of three disallowed. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

This had to be one of the greatest displays of resilience from a Tipperary team. They were down a man, and John McGrath can have no arguments with the red card when, shortly afterwards, Lee Chin fired Wexford five ahead.

Tipp had reorganised and shut down the freedom their opponents had enjoyed in the chaotic defending of the first half. Up to the time of the sending-off, they had wrested back control of the match only to hand Wexford the opportunity to use two spare men at the back.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.