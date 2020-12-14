Nicky English: Limerick put in one of the best performances I have seen in an All-Ireland

My question about Limerick coming into the final was whether they could improve on the Munster final performance. I reckoned they would need to because of Waterford’s progression in the meantime. I got my answer pretty quickly and it came with brutal clarity.

Where did the improvement come? It was comprehensive, really – their best performance of the year, their best performance at Croke Park as a team and, arguably, one of the best performances on All-Ireland day that I have seen.