Nicky English: Limerick crown a great weekend for hurling
John Kiely’s team proved amazingly resilient again when the match was in the balance
From a starting point of being sceptical about staging both All-Ireland semi-finals on the same weekend, I ended up sold on the idea of it being a hurling festival. It obviously helped that the two days in Croke Park produced superb contests – with the added intrigue that we’re still not sure who will actually be in the final in three weeks’ time.
Limerick are there after proving yet again their resilience under the most extreme pressure.