Nicky English: Limerick crown a great weekend for hurling

John Kiely’s team proved amazingly resilient again when the match was in the balance

Nicky English

From a starting point of being sceptical about staging both All-Ireland semi-finals on the same weekend, I ended up sold on the idea of it being a hurling festival. It obviously helped that the two days in Croke Park produced superb contests – with the added intrigue that we’re still not sure who will actually be in the final in three weeks’ time.

Limerick are there after proving yet again their resilience under the most extreme pressure.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.