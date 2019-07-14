Three teams came to Croke Park looking for some form of redemption and another on a lap of honour, which they duly achieved with flying colours, but only one of the others found what they wanted.

It has been a sub-plot of the championship as to how the provincial championships measure up to each other. I had come to the suspicion that although Leinster wasn’t as aesthetically pleasing as Munster and certainly not in the same category as a score-fest, it had been tougher and more intense.