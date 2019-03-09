Munster Senior Hurling Championship dates are revealed

Munster Council has released details of this year’s provincial hurling championship round robin. All-Ireland champions Limerick will open their provincial campaign in week two with a home match against Munster champions Cork on 19th May.

The first round of fixtures will take place on Sunday May 12th and Waterford will be able to avail of home advantage - after last week’s approval of Walsh Park as a venue - in the opening round, against Clare.

On the same day Munster champions Cork face Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The 2019 senior and minor series will be run over a six-week period rather than five weeks as was the case in 2018.

This will address the issue of counties playing on four consecutive weekends.

2019 Munster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Fixtures

Sunday May 12th

1 Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, Waterford, 2pm

1 Cork Tipperary, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 4pm

Sunday May 19th

2 Tipperary v Waterford, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm

2 Limerick v Cork, Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 4pm

Sunday June 2nd

3 Waterford v Limerick, Walsh Park, Waterford, 2pm

3 Clare v Tipperary, Cusack Park, Ennis, 4pm

Saturday June 8th

4 Cork v Waterford, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 7pm

Sunday June 9th

4 Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 4pm

Sunday June 16th

5 Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm

5 Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm

Sunday June 30th

Final, venue TBC, 2pm