Limerick SHC final: Na Piarsaigh make it two-in-a-row

Limerick’s Shane Dowling inspires his side to a heavy victory over a profligate Doon
Limerick celebrate their SHC final win over Doon. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Na Piarsaigh 2-22 Doon 3-10

Though they scored goals inside two minutes of each half Doon were well beaten by a Na Piarsaigh side laden with members of Limerick’s All-Ireland winning side.

The sides were level five times in a first half dominated by Doon who wasted too many scoring chances.

Winning their fifth title, and their first ever two-in-a-row, Na Piarsaigh upped the pace in the final quarter as they picked off a succession of points, mainly from Shane Dowling frees.

Experience played a huge part in the win which was sparked by a huge display from Alan Dempsey - he scored four points from play in the first half.

It was all one way traffic once Na Piarsaigh led at half-time by three points, 0-11 to 1-5, with most of the Doon points scored by Barry Murphy after Pat Ryan’s second minute goal gave them huge encouragement.

Dean Coleman’s goal a minute into the second half tied matters for the sixth time but then followed the Na Piarsaigh scoring spree.

Na Piarsaigh: P Kennedy; J Boylan, M Casey, K Kennedy; R Lynch, W O’Donoughue, C King (M Foley 59); A Dempsey (0-4), G Brown; D Dempsey (1-1) (C Houlihan 52), S Dowling (0-12, 9f), C Boylan (K Ryan 59); A Breen (1-2), K Downes, P Casey (0-3).

Doon: C McNamara; B McPartland, R English, S Ryan; D Moloney, M O’Brien, E Kiely; J Ryan, J Hayes(M Ryan ht); P Cummins (J Cummins 47), D O’Donovan, D Stapleton, J Ryan; D Coleman (1-2), P Ryan (1-1), B Murphy (1-7, 7f).

Referee: J O’Mahony.

