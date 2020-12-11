Limerick player-by-player guide: Jackie Tyrrell

All-Ireland hurling final 2020

Gearóid Hegarty

Gearóid Hegarty

 

1 Nickie Quaid

Nickie Quaid
Nickie Quaid

Club: Effin
Age: 31
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 12st 8lb Occupation: Teacher
The most consistent goalkeeper in the land throughout this championship. He is exactly what you need to be a contender – a very secure ’keeper with excellent puck-outs. Crucial in ensuring the Green Machine runs smoothly.

2 Seán Finn

Club: Bruff
Age: 24
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 13st 4lb
Occupation: Training and development manager
I would have him down as the best corner back in hurling right now. He will probably land his third All Star this year, in just his fourth season. I’d expect him to tag Dessie Hutchison. Has all the attributes to shut him down.

3 Dan Morrissey

Club: Ahane
Age: 27
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 14st 5lbs
Occupation: Accountant
The fire blanket of the defence, who covers off a number of key positions. Has slotted into full-back with ease, which is some going considering Mike Casey’s injury only happened a fortnight before championship. A key warrior for John Kiely.

4 Barry Nash

Barry Nash
Barry Nash

Club: South Liberties
Age: 24
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 13st 3lbs
Occupation: Claims examiner
Has done well this year and is really there for his distribution skills. No team has pushed three attackers into the full-forward line and asked him defensive questions for 70 minutes. Waterford won’t either so expect him to be free for long spells.

5 Diarmaid Byrnes

Diarmuid Byrnes
Diarmuid Byrnes

Club: Patrickswell
Age: 26
Height: 6’4
Weight: 13st 9lbs
Occupation: Sales executive
A real pillar of strength for this team. Loves to attack and is an accurate shooter. But has had trouble with Tony Kelly and Stephen Bennett at times this year, so needs to be tighter and aware of his primary defensive duties.

6 Declan Hannon

Club: Adare
Age: 28
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 14st 1lb
Occupation: Recruitment consultant
The orchestrator of many attacks and a shield to his full-back line. Relies heavily on William O’Donoghue to support him by taking his man at times. That allow Hannon to drop in front of the full-back line.

7 Kyle Hayes

Kyle Hayes
Kyle Hayes

Club: Kildimo-Palliskenry
Age: 22
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 14st 2lbs
Occupation: Student
The best athlete in the game. Unstoppable with ball in hand and running out of defence. In fairness to management, he has turned out to be a revelation since positioned at wing-back. Nickie Quaid’s best friend for short puck-outs.

8 Darragh O’Donovan

Club: Doon
Age: 25
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 13st 6lbs
Occupation: Retail manager
Limerick’s Mister Efficient. Hasn’t shown any effects of the injury he had in the club championship. Pretty much always does the right thing with the ball, excellent distributor and real team player. Sums up Limerick in lots of ways.

9 William O’Donoghue

Club: Na Piarsaigh
Age: 26
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 13st 5lbs
Occupation: Finance
An under-rated element in the Limerick engine room. He is crucial to allowing Hannon sit deep and gives Byrnes and Hayes licence to push forward. He is the glue that holds the middle third together.

10 Gearóid Hegarty

Gearóid Hegarty
Gearóid Hegarty

Club: St Patrick’s
Age: 26
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 15st 2lbs
Occupation: Teacher
His physicality and athletic ability is a nightmare match-up for defences and when he gets into full stride, he is unstoppable at times. Frontrunner for Hurler of the Year, and deservedly so. Plays on the edge.

11 Cian Lynch

Cian Lynch
Cian Lynch

Club: Patrickswell
Age: 24
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 13st
Occupation: Student
Limerick’s go-to man. He can mix it in the trenches with the skills of Maradona. Small but can’t be bullied, light but won’t be pushed around. A joy to watch – his duel with Tadhg de Búrca will be fascinating.

12 Tom Morrissey

Tom Morrissey
Tom Morrissey

Club: Ahane
Age: 24
Height: 6’1”
Weight 14st 1lb
Occupation: Accountant
A physical specimen who does a lot of his good work in his own half. That doesn’t stop him being a real shooter for this team, however. Like his brother, he doesn’t get many plaudits but he’s a vital cog in the machine.

13 Aaron Gillane
 

Aaron Gillane
Aaron Gillane

Club: Patrickswell
Age: 24
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 13st 8lbs
Occupation: Teacher
His ability to win primary possession even when outnumbered allows the other Limerick forwards to forage back the field and create that wall that is vital to their set-up. Best route runner in the game.

14 Séamus Flanagan

Seamus Flanagan
Seamus Flanagan

Club: Feohanagh-Castlemahon
Age: 23
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 14st 4lbs
Occupation: Student
Very physical forward who brings an edge to this attack. Has forced his way into the line-up over the course of the seasons. Hugely hard-working and has a real eye for a point from tight angles.

15 Graeme Mulcahy

Graeme Mulcahy
Graeme Mulcahy

Club: Kilmallock
Age: 30
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 11st 9lbs
Occupation: Project engineer
Struggling a bit for form in this championship and will come in under the radar compared to other years. But around long enough to know it’s only a matter of clicking. Still has the step and speed. Be wary.

