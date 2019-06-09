Limerick keep their championship alive with Clare thrashing

Limerick 1-28 Clare 0-13

It’s a long way down to nowhere when you’re the All-Ireland champions and caught standing over the edge of your season before it properly begins. Limerick took one look into the abyss and didn’t like what they saw.

So with a performance of rage and no small fury they turned fast on their heels and with that kept their championship alive, at the same time tearing Clare to ribbons and almost certainly ending their interest. Had Limerick lost it would have been the earliest exit by the All-Ireland hurling champions in 27 years: in truth that never looked like happening.

Instead it was well more than half over before half-time - and finished with another utterly lop-sided score line that again suggests a developing gulf in class in Munster.

With all the hallmarks that made them All-Ireland championships Limerick produced scores to die for - each one as good as the next or else better.

Aaron Gillane was unstoppable and finished with 1-11, his goal coming on 58 minutes at which point some Clare supporters were already heading for the exits. Limerick finished with 11 different scores in all, Peter Casey adding classy points, and Tom Morrissey three. All six forwards scored from play in the first half alone, helping them go 0-15 to 0-7 in front, Clare already on their knees and it seemed praying for mercy.

Performed before a super loud and live crowd of 29,611, Limerick were in no mood to hang around. They were off on the b-of-the-bang, Kyle Hayes making a searing run at goal that was just stopped short by David McInerney.

With so much at stake for both teams, played along the San Andreas Fault of this Munster hurling championship, the big disappointment was Clare’s paltry scoring, last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists relying almost entirely on the free-taking of Peter Duggan, who finished with 0-11. Tony Kelly and later Colm Galvin were the only others to chip in with a point each, and that actually was as good as it got. Clare had a few goal chances early on but Limerick were in no mood to concede there either.

Clare came across the border with still visible scars from their 13-point defeat to Tipperary last Sunday; Limerick having had the weekend off after their minor revival against Waterford. Clare’s only win also being over Waterford.

Whatever about being over-coached Clare at times looked over-whelmed and over-awed. They had problems all over the field and throughout: Tony Kelly lost in his own space and time; Podge Collins and Shane O’Donnell more far than near to the ball; Donal Tuohy’s puck-outs particularly in the first half gifting Limerick some possession and in some cases a score - Graeme Mulcahy’s point on 18 resulting from a puck out Tuohy had sent straight over the sideline.

John Kiely began with 12 of his 15 All-Ireland winning starters, Seamus Flanagan, Dan Morrissey and Darragh O’Donovan starting this one on the bench. All three came off to finish the game, and revive their season before it got going, or dropped short.

Here’s the deal as it now stands: Tipperary’s three-game unbeaten run means only very big wins for Limerick and Cork next weekend will deny them a Munster final. Waterford’s meltdown of a season finished on Saturday evening when they lost their fourth game straight to Cork.

Clare host Cork in Ennis next Sunday, needing a win to stay alive for another day. If they win and Limerick lose, they’ll join them and Cork on four points. But their current scoring difference is -30. If Clare win and Limerick win the Banner county will take third place. If Limerick win it’ll put them into the final, but if they lose and Cork win they’ll drop to third and Cork will contest the final against Tipp.

LIMERICK: Nicky Quaid; S Finn; M Casey, R English; D Byrnes (0-1), D Hannon (capt) (0-1), P O’Loughlin; C Lynch, W O’Donoghue (0-1); G Hegarty (0-2), K Hayes (0-1), T Morrissey (0-3); A Gillane (1-11, seven frees, one 65) , G Mulcahy (0-2), P Casey (0-4).

Subs: D O’Donovan (0-1) for O’Donoghue, S Dowling (0-1) for Hegarty (both 55 mins), D Morrissey for Hannon, S Flanagan for Casey (both 62 mins), P Ryan for Mulcahy (68 minutes).

CLARE: D Tuohy; D McInerney, P O’Connor (capt), D Fitzgerald; C Malone, C Cleary, J Browne; S Golden, C Galvin (0-1); P Duggan (0-11, eight frees, one 66), T Kelly (0-1), P Collins; A Shanagher, J Conlon, S O’Donnell.

Subs: A McCarthy for Golden (half time), D Ryan for Shanagher (48 mins), S Morey for Fitzgerald (48 mins), J McCarthy for Collins (58 mins).

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)