Liam Sheedy gives Tipp fitness update ahead of Munster campaign

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy has declared nearly a full bill of health for the imminent championship. In a remote media briefing on Wednesday, he was asked about injuries with the championship opener due in 11 days against the winners of Clare and Waterford in the Munster semi-final.

“We have a few niggles, the most serious one obviously Niall O’Meara who got his appendix out so I think it will come too quick for Niall. He’ll only be out of hospital there at the start of this week. Other than that, we’ll train away up to the Tuesday night and then we’ll obviously be easing off for the weekend.”

Out with long-term injuries are Patrick Maher and Billy McCarthy, who will miss the championship.

He also reflected on the league campaign, which saw the county place third in Division 1A and concluded with a defeat by Waterford in an entertaining match but one in which Tipp were well beaten in the second half.

“Certainly the start of the second half against Waterford when we were outscored eight points to one, completely over-run, completely outplayed. So I think we know now that if you find yourself off or not so good in the championship you’re going to be under serious pressure because the quality of the competition is significant no matter which side of the draw you’re on.

“To be fair, we had an awareness of what teams in Munster are going to bring. I mean we played Cork, Waterford and Limerick over the course of the league so it’s just a really quality arena.”