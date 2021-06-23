Liam Sheedy gives Tipp fitness update ahead of Munster campaign

‘We’ve a few niggles, the most serious Niall O’Meara who got his appendix out’

Updated: 14 minutes ago

Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary team play their championship opener in 11 days against the winners of Clare and Waterford in the Munster semi-final. File photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary team play their championship opener in 11 days against the winners of Clare and Waterford in the Munster semi-final. File photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy has declared nearly a full bill of health for the imminent championship. In a remote media briefing on Wednesday, he was asked about injuries with the championship opener due in 11 days against the winners of Clare and Waterford in the Munster semi-final.

“We have a few niggles, the most serious one obviously Niall O’Meara who got his appendix out so I think it will come too quick for Niall. He’ll only be out of hospital there at the start of this week. Other than that, we’ll train away up to the Tuesday night and then we’ll obviously be easing off for the weekend.”

Out with long-term injuries are Patrick Maher and Billy McCarthy, who will miss the championship.

He also reflected on the league campaign, which saw the county place third in Division 1A and concluded with a defeat by Waterford in an entertaining match but one in which Tipp were well beaten in the second half.

“Certainly the start of the second half against Waterford when we were outscored eight points to one, completely over-run, completely outplayed. So I think we know now that if you find yourself off or not so good in the championship you’re going to be under serious pressure because the quality of the competition is significant no matter which side of the draw you’re on.

“To be fair, we had an awareness of what teams in Munster are going to bring. I mean we played Cork, Waterford and Limerick over the course of the league so it’s just a really quality arena.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.