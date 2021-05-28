Kilkenny v Wexford league meeting gets go-ahead for Sunday

Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1B match between Kilkenny and Wexford goes ahead as scheduled.

It had been fixed subject to Wexford players being declared available by the HSE after testing for Covid and when that clearance arrived on Thursday, it emerged that Kilkenny were also testing their panel after a positive case earlier in the week.

The rest of the panel hadn’t been deemed close contacts and as expected they all tested negative.

Throw-in is at 3.0 at Nowlan Park on Sunday.