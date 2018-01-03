Kilkenny shoot out the lights at O’Moore Park

Laois 1-11 Kilkenny 6-24

Kilkenny’s first outing of 2018 ended with an utterly convincing 28-point win over Laois in O’Moore Park on Wednesday night as 10 different players got their name on the scoresheet in this Walsh Cup encounter.

A well-taken Paddy Purcell goal in the third minute got the home side off to a good start but an experimental Kilkenny side had any amount of possession in the opening half and goals from Chris Bolger, Conor Martin and Richie Reid helped them to a 3-8 to 1-5 lead at the break.

And Brian Cody’s men continued to dominate the second half – scoring 2-7 without reply in the 10 minutes after the break.

The goals – from John Donnelly and a second from Richie Reid – stretched them further clear. Laois hit back with a couple of nice points but the result was never in doubt and a late long-range goal from sub Seán Morrissey rounded off a tough evening for Laois.

LAOIS: E Fleming; J Phelan, L Bergin, L Cleere; J Kelly, J Ryan, C Stapleton; E Killeen, L Delaney; A Corby (0-2), E Lyons, C Collier (0-1); P Delaney (0-2, two frees), C Dwyer (0-3), P Purcell (1-0).

Subs: D Hartnett for Phelan (32 mins), C Taylor (0-1, free) for Lyons (34 mins), B Conroy (0-1) for L Delaney (34 mins), P McCane for P Delaney (45 mins), M Dowling for Ryan (51 mins), S Dunphy (0-1) for Corby (60 mins), C Phelan for Killeen (60 mins), B O’Mara for Stapleton (65 mins).

KILKENNY: D Brennan; E Cody, R Lennon, S Staunton; E Morrissey, J Lyng, C Browne (0-1); J Maher, P Deegan; J Donnelly (1-1), R Reid (2-2), M Brennan (0-3); A Murphy (0-6, five frees), C Martin (1-6, one free), C Bolger (1-1).

Subs: G Malone (0-1) for Bolger (ht), R Bergin for Cody (ht), L Scanlon (0-1) for Deegan (ht), J Holden for Maher (45 mins), B Sheehan for Murphy (45 mins), S Morrissey (1-2) for E Morrissey (45 mins).

Referee: J Heffernan (Wexford).