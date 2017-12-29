Kilkenny’s Michael Fennelly announces inter-county retirement

Kilenny’s Michael Fennelly has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

Wing-forward Fennelly won a staggering eight All-Ireland titles during a 12-year spell on the county’s senior panel.

The 2011 Hurler of the Year also won three All-Stars, as well as picking up three All-Ireland club SHC medals with Ballyhale Shamrocks.

The 32-year-old revealed his decision to retire in a statement, it read: “I would like to announce my retirement from inter-county hurling with Kilkenny. I have mentioned on a few occasions in the past ‘how your mind can get your body to go to certain places,’ but I feel my body has surpassed its limits at this time.

“I am very grateful to have had a fruitful 12-year tenure with Kilkenny and had the pleasure to have played with and against some of the best hurlers in the country and I owe a lot of credit to the management team over the years of Brian Cody, Mick Dempsey, Derek Lyng, James McGarry and Martin Fogarty.

“Without their understanding and patience, I would not have been in a position to continue playing for Kilkenny during some very challenging injuries and the medical team have also been at the heart of my rehabilitation and pre-habilitation training. I owe them a debt of gratitude.”

He went on to say: “I would like to wish new captain Cillian Buckley and the Kilkenny team all the very best for 2018. I will be watching with anticipation and no doubt you will represent Kilkenny with pride as always.

“Lastly, I’m looking forward to spending my spare time with my new wife Lesley as the next chapter of our lives unfolds. Life is all about the journey - enjoy it.”