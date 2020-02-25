Kilkenny’s Adrian Mullen ruled out for the season with a knee injury

Young Hurler of the Year damaged cruciate ligaments in Allianz League draw with Clare

Adrian Mullen will miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee in Killenny’s draw with Clare. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Kilkenny have been rocked by the news Adrian Mullen is set to miss the rest of the 2020 campaign with a knee injury he sustained in last Sunday’s Allianz League draw with Clare.

The Young Hurler of the Year was stretchered off in the first half at Nowlan Park with what has transpired to be cruciate ligament damage, ruling him out for up to nine months.

Mullen’s injury is a major blow for the Cats, with the 20-year-old enjoying a fine debut season in 2019 as Brian Cody’s side reached the All-Ireland final.

Forward Mullen also recently helped club side Ballyhale Shamrocks to back-to-back All-Ireland club SHC titles.

