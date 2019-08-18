Kilkenny 0-20 Tipperary 3-25: Kilkenny player ratings

1 Eoin Murphy

All Star shoe-in helplessly conceded three goals to leave Croke Park with a feeling known to many goalkeepers that have faced Kilkenny down the decades. Rating: 6.

2 Paul Murphy

Some vital early intercepts but Jason Forde broke free to plunder a brace of killer points on 48 and 50 minutes; the second strike coming instantly after Kilkenny missed a goal chance. Rating: 5.

3 Huw Lawlor

Keeping Séamus Callanan scoreless for 37 minutes brought him to the precipice of greatness but hurling’s most lethal marksman destroyed this notion with 1-1 and the creation of Bubbles O’Dwyer’s goal in a cruel three minute blitz. Rating: 5.

4 Joey Holden

Unimaginable to type these words before throw-in: Holden was largely anonymous as John McGrath helped himself to scores at key moments. Injured and removed. Rating: 5.

5 Conor Fogarty

Shoulders little individual fault but equally did little to influence this All-Ireland final. Rating: 5.

6 Pádraig Walsh

Pointed on the hour mark but the contest was well and truly cooked. In the face of superior opposition his valiant summer, while established, becomes an afterthought. Rating: 5.

7 Paddy Deegan

Calming display when taking possession and dropping decent ball down upon Colin Fennelly and Billy Ryan but Kilkenny’s inside forwards had a better chance of surviving Little Bighorn. Rating: 6.

8 Conor Browne

Goal chance on 44 minutes was similar to the opportunity Niall O’Meara buried for Tipp’s first green flag. But the strike was poor and within seconds the McGrath brothers had hammered nails into Kilkenny’s coffin. Rating: 5.

9 Cillian Buckley

Started well, didn’t they all, but overall poor showing on a day when he needed to be dominant. Rating: 5.

10 John Donnelly

Shining light for Kilkenny when dropping deep to win filthy ball and posting a 0-3 return that was needed from at least two more Black and Amber hurlers. Rating: 7.

11 TJ Reid

Near flawless score taking from placed balls and a point from play on 43 minutes that Kilkenny desperately needed after Tipp’s third goal. Nitpicking but didn’t track Pádraic Maher gallops in the first half. Rating: 7.

12 Walter Walsh

A complicated display in that he showed well with that great catch to set up Colin Fennelly’s early goal chance but ends up as another victim of Cathal Barrett’s viciousness. Rating: 6.

13 Adrian Mullen

The 20-year-old dominated pre-match talk with “a sick bug” but he was denied a chance to hurl in the second half after being smashed hard and illegally by Barrett. Rating: 5.

14 Colin Fennelly

Wiped out. Desperately disappointing return of 0-1 from Kilkenny’s towering full forward with the third minute hook by John McGrath changing the narrative of this All-Ireland final. Rating: 5.

15 Richie Hogan

Sending off killed Kilkenny. On 15 minutes Hogan tore his helmet off to reveal a stream of blood after a belt from Cathal Barrett. Free but no card. Seventeen minutes later he caught Barrett with an elbow that gave referee James Owens no option. Rating: 3.

Bench

Billy Ryan showed well and took a nice point but he was swarmed by the extra defender. Rating: 4.

Manager - Brian Cody

Taking this group to an All-Ireland final – removing Limerick in the fashion they did – is an achievement that only enhances his legendary status in the game. Rating: 7.