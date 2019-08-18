Kilkenny 0-20 Tipperary 3-25: Kilkenny player ratings
Gavin Cummiskey runs the rule over Brian Cody’s beaten All-Ireland SHC finalists
Kilkenny’s Richie Hogan walks past manager Brian Cody after being sent off during the All-Ireland SHC final against Tipperary at Croke Park. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
1 Eoin Murphy
All Star shoe-in helplessly conceded three goals to leave Croke Park with a feeling known to many goalkeepers that have faced Kilkenny down the decades. Rating: 6.
2 Paul Murphy
Some vital early intercepts but Jason Forde broke free to plunder a brace of killer points on 48 and 50 minutes; the second strike coming instantly after Kilkenny missed a goal chance. Rating: 5.
3 Huw Lawlor
Keeping Séamus Callanan scoreless for 37 minutes brought him to the precipice of greatness but hurling’s most lethal marksman destroyed this notion with 1-1 and the creation of Bubbles O’Dwyer’s goal in a cruel three minute blitz. Rating: 5.
4 Joey Holden
Unimaginable to type these words before throw-in: Holden was largely anonymous as John McGrath helped himself to scores at key moments. Injured and removed. Rating: 5.
5 Conor Fogarty
Shoulders little individual fault but equally did little to influence this All-Ireland final. Rating: 5.
6 Pádraig Walsh
Pointed on the hour mark but the contest was well and truly cooked. In the face of superior opposition his valiant summer, while established, becomes an afterthought. Rating: 5.
7 Paddy Deegan
Calming display when taking possession and dropping decent ball down upon Colin Fennelly and Billy Ryan but Kilkenny’s inside forwards had a better chance of surviving Little Bighorn. Rating: 6.
8 Conor Browne
Goal chance on 44 minutes was similar to the opportunity Niall O’Meara buried for Tipp’s first green flag. But the strike was poor and within seconds the McGrath brothers had hammered nails into Kilkenny’s coffin. Rating: 5.
9 Cillian Buckley
Started well, didn’t they all, but overall poor showing on a day when he needed to be dominant. Rating: 5.
10 John Donnelly
Shining light for Kilkenny when dropping deep to win filthy ball and posting a 0-3 return that was needed from at least two more Black and Amber hurlers. Rating: 7.
11 TJ Reid
Near flawless score taking from placed balls and a point from play on 43 minutes that Kilkenny desperately needed after Tipp’s third goal. Nitpicking but didn’t track Pádraic Maher gallops in the first half. Rating: 7.
12 Walter Walsh
A complicated display in that he showed well with that great catch to set up Colin Fennelly’s early goal chance but ends up as another victim of Cathal Barrett’s viciousness. Rating: 6.
13 Adrian Mullen
The 20-year-old dominated pre-match talk with “a sick bug” but he was denied a chance to hurl in the second half after being smashed hard and illegally by Barrett. Rating: 5.
14 Colin Fennelly
Wiped out. Desperately disappointing return of 0-1 from Kilkenny’s towering full forward with the third minute hook by John McGrath changing the narrative of this All-Ireland final. Rating: 5.
15 Richie Hogan
Sending off killed Kilkenny. On 15 minutes Hogan tore his helmet off to reveal a stream of blood after a belt from Cathal Barrett. Free but no card. Seventeen minutes later he caught Barrett with an elbow that gave referee James Owens no option. Rating: 3.
Bench
Billy Ryan showed well and took a nice point but he was swarmed by the extra defender. Rating: 4.
Manager - Brian Cody
Taking this group to an All-Ireland final – removing Limerick in the fashion they did – is an achievement that only enhances his legendary status in the game. Rating: 7.