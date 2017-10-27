Kieran Joyce calls time on Kilkenny intercounty career

30-year-old won four All-Ireland medals and three National League titles

Seán Moran

Kieran Joyce has retired from intercounty action with Kilkenny. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Kieran Joyce has become the latest of Kilkenny’s multi-decorated hurlers to call it a day at county level.

In a seven-year career the 30-year-old won four All-Ireland medals in 2011, ’12, ’14 and ’15. In the 2014 All-Ireland final replay against Tipperary, he was named man-of-the-match having been brought back into the team at centre back for that year’s replay.

He held his place for the following year’s Liam MacCarthy win against Galway.

In a statement released on Friday he thanked manager Brian Cody and his employers at AIB.

“I was fortunate enough to play with some of the greatest hurlers of our generation and it was both an honour and a pleasure to play both with and against these men,” he said. “I would also like to thank my club the Rower Inistioge for their continued support down through the years and will look forward to finishing out my playing days with the club.”

Joyce also won four Leinster and three national league medals as well as having All-Ireland under-21 success in 2006 and ’08 and an All-Ireland intermediate club medal in 2014. He also captained UL to the 2011 Fitzgibbon Cup, beating Limerick IT in the final.

