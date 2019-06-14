John Kiely shuffles his Limerick hand for Tipperary clash

All-Ireland champions Limerick have done a spot of rotation for Sunday’s final provincial round-robin against the team of the championship so far, Tipperary. Those rested by manager John Kiely are team captain Declan Hannon, Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch, All Star Graeme Mulcahy and Tom Morrissey.

Into the team come another All Star, Dan Morrissey, Darragh O’Donovan, Shane Dowling and Séamus Flanagan.

Opponents Tipperary are more conservative, returning full back James Barry, who missed the win over Clare, and Seán O’Brien to the full-back line in place of Barry Heffernan and Alan Flynn, whereas in the forwards Jake Morris comes in for Dan McCormack.

Kilkenny are able to bring back All Star goalkeeper Eoin Murphy for Saturday’s crucial final match in the Leinster championship round-robin. Murphy broke his tibia in a club match with Glenmore in April and consequently missed the county’s first three championship matches but he will start in Wexford Park.

Walter Walsh, who missed the home defeat by Galway last week, is back on then replacements’ bench and considered likely to play a significant part in the match, the winners of which will proceed to the provincial final.

TIPPERARY (SHC v Limerick): Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, James Barry, Seán O’Brien; Brendan Maher, Pádraic Maher, Ronan Maher; Michael Breen, Noel McGrath; Patrick Maher, John O’Dwyer, Jake Morris; John McGrath, Séamus Callanan (capt), Jason Forde.

Subs: Paul Maher, Ger Browne, Robert Byrne, Willie Connors, Cian Darcy, Alan Flynn, Barry Heffernan, Mark Kehoe, Séamus Kennedy, Dan McCormack, Joe O’Dwyer.

LIMERICK (SHC): Nickie Quaid; Seán Finn, Mike Casey, Richie English; Diarmaid Byrnes, Dan Morrissey, Paddy O’Loughlin; Darragh O’Donovan, Will O’Donoghue; Shane Dowling, Kyle Hayes, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Séamus Flanagan, Peter Casey.

Subs: Barry Hennessy, Conor Boylan, Tom Condon, Aaron Costello, Gearóid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Nash, David Reidy, Colin Ryan, Pat Ryan.

CORK (SHC v Clare): Anthony Nash; Seán O’Donoghue, Eoin Cadogan, Niall O’Leary; Robert Downey, Mark Ellis, Mark Coleman; Bill Cooper, Darragh Fitzgibbon; Daniel Kearney, Séamus Harnedy (capt), Luke Meade; Alan Cadogan, Patrick Horgan, Aidan Walsh.

Subs: Patrick Collins, Damien Cahalane, Stephen McDonnnell, Tim O’Mahony, Christopher Joyce, Conor Cahalane, Robbie O’Flynn, Shane Kingston, Conor Lehane, Declan Dalton, Jamie Coughlan.

KILKENNY (SHC v Wexford): Eoin Murphy; Paul Murphy, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Conor Fogarty, Pádraig Walsh, Paddy Deegan; Alan Murphy, Richie Leahy; Adrian Mullen, Billy Ryan, TJ Reid; Bill Sheehan, Colin Fennelly, Ger Aylward.

Subs: Darren Brennan, Joey Holden, Enda Morrissey, Jason Cleere, Conor Browne, Cillian Buckley, Richie Hogan, John Donnelly, Liam Blanchfield, James Maher, Walter Walsh.

DUBLIN (SHC v Galway): Alan Nolan; Paddy Smyth, Eoghan O’Donnell, Cian Hendricken; Chris Crummey, Seán Moran, Darragh O’Connell; Seán Treacy, Tomás Connolly; Conal Keaney, Danny Sutcliffe, Cian Boland; Fergal Whitely, Ronan Hayes, Eamonn Dillon.