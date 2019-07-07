Joe McDonagh Cup winners Laois stun Dublin to make last six

Laois 1-22 Dublin 0-23

Joe McDonagh Cup winners Laois are into this year’s All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals after a shock two point win over Dublin.

The Dubs qualified for Sunday’s preliminary hurling quarter-final after beating 2017 All-Ireland champions Galway last time out, but could not match those performance levels in O’Moore Park.

Former Kilkenny attacker Eddie Brennan manages Laois, and his team will now face Tipperary in the last six. That match is next weekend.

Aaron Dunphy’s first-half goal proved the key score in Portlaoise, while goalkeeper Enda Rowland scored a crucial free late on. This was Laois’ first championship win against Dublin since 2005.