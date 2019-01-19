Joe Canning leads Galway home in fiery Walsh Cup decider

Four red cards shown as Tribesmen see off Wexford in Enniscorthy

 

Galway 1-23 Wexford 0-20

Former Hurler of the Year Joe Canning gave a masterclass as Galway were crowned Walsh Cup champions with this win over Wexford at Bellefield in Enniscorthy.

Before they begin another campaign in Division 1B of the National Hurling League against Laois next weekend, Micheál Donoghue’s side saw off their Leinster rivals.

It was a sensational ending to a poor first half. Aidan Harte had just found the net for Galway when three players were sent off before the break. Galway’s Padraic Mannion and Jarlath Mannion were sent to the line while Wexford’s Liam Ryan was also sent off.

The visitors were 1-8 to 0-9 in front and Canning took complete control in the final quarter with Cathal Dunbar also seeing red at the end.

Galway’s Joe Canning and Paudie Foley of Wexford in action during the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup Final at Bellefield in Enniscorthy. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho
Galway’s Joe Canning and Paudie Foley of Wexford in action during the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup Final at Bellefield in Enniscorthy. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Ian Byrne gave Wexford the lead inside the opening minute and Matthew O’Hanlon doubled up on that. But Canning scored his first free after five minutes.

Canning and Byrne finished the half with five points each but Galway took a 1-8 to 0-9 advantage into half-time. Harte found the net after Canning and Jack Coyne combined in the 28th minute.

But there was drama in injury-time, Padraic Mannion and Ryan got straight reds when they were involved in an off-the-ball incident. And 40 minutes into his debut Jarlath Mannion got red when Shane Reck’s helmet finished up on the ground.

Galway still held the lead and a fast start to the second half meant they were 1-13 to 0-10 in front by the 42nd minute. Wexford closed the gap at times but Galway held them at bay with Canning instrumental.

Harte was brilliant in defence while Aidan Nolan and Séamus Casey saw their goal-bound efforts stopped by Fergal Flannery. Then Fanning missed a penalty before Dunbar departed on a second yellow in a frantic finish.

GALWAY: F Flannery; J Grealish, R Burke, A Harte (1-0); K Hussey, P Mannion, J Mooney; C Mannion (0-4), S Kilduff (0-1); R O’Meara, J Canning (0-13, 10 frees, one 65), J Coyne (0-1); J Mannion, S Bleahene (0-1), D Glennon (0-1).

Subs: J Coen for Mooney, J Flynn for Coyne (both 45 mins), K Cooney for O’Meara (57), S Linnane (0-1) for Kilduff (58), S Bannon for Kilduff (63-64, blood), T Haran (0-1) for Bleahene (68)

WEXFORD: M Fanning (0-1, pen); S Reck, L Ryan, C Firman; S Donohue, M O’Hanlon (0-2), S Murphy; A Nolan, D O’Keeffe (0-1); D Dunne (0-2), K Foley (0-1), I Byrne (0-5, five frees); C Dunbar (0-1), C McDonald (0-2), L Óg McGovern.

Subs: D Reck for Firman (27 mins), P Morris (0-2) for Byrne (35), P Foley (0-2, two frees) for S Reck (35), H Kehoe (0-1) for Nolan, S Casey for McGovern, R Higgins for Donohue (all 56).

Referee: Seán Cleere (Kilkenny)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.