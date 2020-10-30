Jackie Tyrrell: We’ve got the championship back. But where’s the physicality?

As I watched the NFL on Sunday evening and as players from the Chiefs and Broncos bounced off each other in the snowy Denver stadium, the penny dropped with me. My weekend had been all about the start of the hurling championship, the thing I’d been waiting on for 14 months. Through all that time, I never thought I’d have to wait until I was sitting on my couch on the Sunday night to see some physicality.

The whole thing had been bugging me since the final whistle in the Clare v Limerick game. On the one hand, I was questioning myself, questioning the sort of championship that we might be in for. It was a weird, empty feeling. Like, is this it? Is this what the GAA moved mountains for?