Jackie Tyrrell: Kilkenny’s leaders delivered right on cue

Cork’s challenge wilted in vital third quarter when Cody’s men turned up heat

Jackie Tyrrell

Kilkenny’s Richie Hogan scores against Cork. A goal soon after half-time is different. It does more psychological damage to the opposition. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Kilkenny’s Richie Hogan scores against Cork. A goal soon after half-time is different. It does more psychological damage to the opposition. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

With seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of this year’s SuperBowl, the Patriots running-back Sony Michel got in from two yards out to all but seal the victory for New England. When the ticker-tape came down, it was the sixth Lombardi Trophy in Tom Brady’s illustrious career.

If anyone remembers this year’s SuperBowl, it turned out to be a game dominated in defence. After all the hype and all the build-up, it became a slow, grinding arm-wrestle between the Patriots and the LA Rams that ultimately had very few bright sparks on the offensive side of the ball.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.