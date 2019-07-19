With seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of this year’s SuperBowl, the Patriots running-back Sony Michel got in from two yards out to all but seal the victory for New England. When the ticker-tape came down, it was the sixth Lombardi Trophy in Tom Brady’s illustrious career.

If anyone remembers this year’s SuperBowl, it turned out to be a game dominated in defence. After all the hype and all the build-up, it became a slow, grinding arm-wrestle between the Patriots and the LA Rams that ultimately had very few bright sparks on the offensive side of the ball.