Jackie Tyrrell: Kilkenny’s leaders delivered right on cue
Cork’s challenge wilted in vital third quarter when Cody’s men turned up heat
Kilkenny’s Richie Hogan scores against Cork. A goal soon after half-time is different. It does more psychological damage to the opposition. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
With seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of this year’s SuperBowl, the Patriots running-back Sony Michel got in from two yards out to all but seal the victory for New England. When the ticker-tape came down, it was the sixth Lombardi Trophy in Tom Brady’s illustrious career.
If anyone remembers this year’s SuperBowl, it turned out to be a game dominated in defence. After all the hype and all the build-up, it became a slow, grinding arm-wrestle between the Patriots and the LA Rams that ultimately had very few bright sparks on the offensive side of the ball.