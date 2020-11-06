Jackie Tyrrell: Effective work-rate is what will separate the best from the rest
Hooks, blocks and tackles are real indicators of a hardworking team, not running stats
Galway’s Conor Whelan muscles past Joe O’Connor of Wexford during their Leinster SHC clash at Croke Park. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Quiz time. Winner gets two All-Ireland final tickets. What would you think is the most common phrase used by GAA managers in pre-match and post-match interviews? You’ll hear some mix of the following any time you listen out:
“Need/had a bit of luck”.