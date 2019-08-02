Jackie Tyrrell: Daring Model plan almost produced the perfect coup

Tipperary’s steely resolve finally prevailed to thwart Wexford’s mesmerising freestyle hurling

Jackie Tyrrell

Shaun Murphy: the rampaging runs forward by Wexford defenders posed Tipperary problems during the entertaining first half at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Shaun Murphy: the rampaging runs forward by Wexford defenders posed Tipperary problems during the entertaining first half at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

I have to say, it’s a long time since I watched something happening tactically on a hurling field that got me thinking as much as Wexford’s first 50 minutes last Sunday.

Joining the lads on the The Irish Times ’s Added Time podcast on Monday morning, I described it as being beautiful to watch. So fluid, so free-flowing, so much off-the-shoulder running. It reminded me at times of the Dublin football team, the way they used the width of the pitch, creating space and making chance after chance.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.