Jackie Tyrrell: All-Ireland semi-final is the worst stage to lose at
Limerick won’t beat Kilkenny unless they match their rivals’ insatiable will to win
Wexford’s Kevin Foley in action against Tipperary’s Noel McGrath during the league. If Tipp can limit Foley’s influence and keep his possessions under 10 to 12 they have a great chance. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
I always felt All-Ireland semi-finals were like when you were a young teenager, full of life and mischief as you walked up to a nightclub door and approached the bouncers, bursting with excitement about how the night would unfold. Suddenly the large hand of the bouncer would be shoved in your face at the door.
“Not tonight, son.”