Hurling referee Brian Gavin announces inter-county retirement

Hurling referee Brian Gavin has announced his inter-county retirement.

Offaly’s Gavin, aged 40, officiated in four All-Ireland SHC finals - the most recent being Tipperary’s 2-29 to 2-20 win over Kilkenny in 2016.

In total Gavin refereed 38 senior championship fixtures, but he has cited the physical demands of the role as the reason behind his decision to retire.

Speaking to GAA.ie, he said: “I’ll definitely miss it, there’s no doubt, but I just feel I’ve come to the right decision.

“It’s getting harder every year. Even though I’m only 40 I’m still 20 years older than some of the players, so it’s getting tougher and tougher.

“I really enjoyed my time, I had four All-Ireland Finals and four Munster Finals. I’d probably say now I would have liked to get five All-Irelands, but when I started off I would have been thrilled with even one, never mind four. So, I definitely have no regrets.”