Hurling games in Galway and Limerick postponed due to Storm Dennis

Storm Dennis has put pad to two of Sunday afternoon’s big Allianz Hurling League Division 1A clashes with the games between Galway and Tipperary in Salthill and Limerick and Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds both postponed.

The meeting of Limerick and Waterford was due to be the showpiece game on Saturday night but was postponed until Sunday because of Storm Dennis. Limerick GAA announced a further postponement just after 10am on Sunday morning.

With Pearse Stadium’s location above Salthill, Galway’s game was always going to be in danger of being called off due to high winds, with the GAA set to announce new dates for the fixtures in the coming days.

The two postponements leave the meeting of Westmeath and Cork at Cusack Park in Mullingar as the only Division 1A game taking place on Sunday, while there are two Division 1B games with the meeting of Wexford and Kilkenny at Wexford Park, while Clare host Laois at Cusack Park in Ennis. All games throw-in at 2pm.

TG4 will show the Clare game live after the cancellation of the Galway game, with deferred coverage of the game at Wexford Park at 4pm.

SUNDAY’S GAA FIXTURE LIST

(2pm unless stated)

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Westmeath v Cork, Cusack Park, Mullingar

Division 1B

Clare v Laois, Cusack Park, Ennis

Wexford v Kilkenny, Wexford Park

Division 2A

Mayo v Wicklow, MacHale Park, 1pm

Division 2B

Roscommon v London, Dr Hyde Park, 1pm

Division 3A

Longford v Armagh, Pearse Park

Louth v Donegal, Darver

Monaghan v Tyrone, Castleblayney

Division 3B

Leitrim v Cavan, Páirc Sean MacDiarmada

Allianz Football League



Division 2

Laois v Cavan, O’Moore Park

Division 3

Louth v Offaly, Drogheda

Division 4

Wicklow v Sligo, Aughrim, 1pm