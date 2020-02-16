Hurling games in Galway and Limerick postponed due to Storm Dennis

High winds lead to Division 1A clashes being put back to future date

Sunday’s hurling game between Galway and Tipperary at Pearse Stadium has been postponed. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Inpho

Sunday’s hurling game between Galway and Tipperary at Pearse Stadium has been postponed. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Inpho

 

Storm Dennis has put pad to two of Sunday afternoon’s big Allianz Hurling League Division 1A clashes with the games between Galway and Tipperary in Salthill and Limerick and Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds both postponed.

The meeting of Limerick and Waterford was due to be the showpiece game on Saturday night but was postponed until Sunday because of Storm Dennis. Limerick GAA announced a further postponement just after 10am on Sunday morning.

With Pearse Stadium’s location above Salthill, Galway’s game was always going to be in danger of being called off due to high winds, with the GAA set to announce new dates for the fixtures in the coming days.

The two postponements leave the meeting of Westmeath and Cork at Cusack Park in Mullingar as the only Division 1A game taking place on Sunday, while there are two Division 1B games with the meeting of Wexford and Kilkenny at Wexford Park, while Clare host Laois at Cusack Park in Ennis. All games throw-in at 2pm.

TG4 will show the Clare game live after the cancellation of the Galway game, with deferred coverage of the game at Wexford Park at 4pm.

SUNDAY’S GAA FIXTURE LIST
(2pm unless stated)

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
Westmeath v Cork, Cusack Park, Mullingar

Division 1B
Clare v Laois, Cusack Park, Ennis
Wexford v Kilkenny, Wexford Park

Division 2A
Mayo v Wicklow, MacHale Park, 1pm

Division 2B
Roscommon v London, Dr Hyde Park, 1pm

Division 3A
Longford v Armagh, Pearse Park
Louth v Donegal, Darver
Monaghan v Tyrone, Castleblayney

Division 3B
Leitrim v Cavan, Páirc Sean MacDiarmada

Allianz Football League

Division 2
Laois v Cavan, O’Moore Park

Division 3
Louth v Offaly, Drogheda

Division 4
Wicklow v Sligo, Aughrim, 1pm

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.