Henry Shefflin guides Ballyhale to another All-Ireland final

Former Kilkenny stalwart could mark first year as manager with the biggest of titles

John Fallon

Ballyhale Shamrocks’ Adrian Mullen goes past Billy O’Keeffe of Ballygunner during the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final at Semple Stadium. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Ballyhale Shamrocks’ Adrian Mullen goes past Billy O’Keeffe of Ballygunner during the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final at Semple Stadium. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 1-15 Ballygunner (Waterford) 0-13

Henry Shefflin’s first season as manager is going to involve an All-Ireland final after he guided his native Ballyhale Shamrocks into a showdown next month with St Thomas from Galway.

Shefflin’s men came good in the second-half of this contest at Semple Stadium in Thurles in front of a crowd of 3,944 to book a date in the final on St Patrick’s Day.

The Kilkenny champions, the most prolific winners of the All-Ireland club title with six titles, never led during a dour opening half where the accuracy of Pauric Mahony helped Ballygunner lead by 0-8 to 0-7 at the break.

The Waterford and Munster kingpins, hoping to reach their first ever final, were far too dependent on Mahony and only managed three points from play over the hour.

In contrast, Ballyhale showed all the signs of a team prepared by Shefflin as they picked off 1-12 from play without being dependent on established county players like Michael Fennelly, TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly.

It was teenager Eoin Cody who made the biggest mark with the Leaving Cert student hitting 1-4 from play and with Joey Holdsen outstanding at full-back, Ballyhale never looked like relinquishing the lead which they got with Cody’s 44th minute strike.

Brian O’Sullivan managed a couple of points from play for Ballygunner and Peter Hogan also got one, but they lacked firepower when it mattered most.

In contrast, Ballyhale got stronger in attack as the game progressed and with Patrick Mullen landing a couple of efforts from out the field and with his brother Adrian, Eoin Reid and Cody also hitting the target, Ballyhale advanced to their eighth ever All-Ireland club title and the chance for Shefflin to crown his first year by leading them to glory.

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS: D Mason; D Mullen, J Holden, B Butler; E Shefflin (0-1), M Fennelly, R Reid; R Corcoran, P Mullen (0-2); A Mullen (0-2), T.J. Reid (0-4, 0-3 frees), B Cody; E Reid (0-2), C Fennelly, E Cody (1-4).

Subs: C Phelan for B Butler (13 mins), M Aylward for B Cody (31 mins), C Walsh for Phelan (53 mins), J Cuddity for E Reid (57 mins), G Butler for Corcoran (63 mins).

BALLYGUNNER: S O’Keeffe; E Hayden, B Coughlan, I Kenny; W Hutchinson, Philip Mahony, H Barnes; B O’Keeffe, S O’Sullivan; P Hogan (0-1), Pauric Mahony (0-10, 0-7 frees, 0-1’65), M Mahony; C Power, T O’Sullivan, Brian O’Sullivan (0-2).

Subs: D O’Sullivan for Hayden (31 mins), Barry O’Sullivan for Tim O’Sullivan (45 mins), JJ Hutchinson for B O’Keeffe (56 mins).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.